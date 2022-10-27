Sing for Hope Piano Donation & Concert

All are welcome to participate in a special event.

Along with the donation of a special Sing for Hope Piano, designed by local LA Artist Laishan Ito, there will be performances by Sophia Roth, TJ Wilkins, Camille Zamora, and pianist Manuel Arellano, and a special guest appearance by Josh Groban!



*performers subject to change

