Sing for Hope Piano Donation & Concert

Donation Piano Concert

When:

Wed. Nov 2, 2022, 11:30 am – 1:00 pm PT

Where:

West Los Angeles VA Medical Center

Fisher House, Bldg. 523

Cost:

Free

All are welcome to participate in a special event.

Along with the donation of a special Sing for Hope Piano, designed by local LA Artist Laishan Ito, there will be performances by Sophia Roth, TJ Wilkins, Camille Zamora, and pianist Manuel Arellano, and a special guest appearance by Josh Groban!


*performers subject to change
 

