Sing for Hope Piano Donation & Concert
Donation Piano Concert
When:
Wed. Nov 2, 2022, 11:30 am – 1:00 pm PT
Where:
West Los Angeles VA Medical Center
Fisher House, Bldg. 523
Cost:
Free
All are welcome to participate in a special event.
Along with the donation of a special Sing for Hope Piano, designed by local LA Artist Laishan Ito, there will be performances by Sophia Roth, TJ Wilkins, Camille Zamora, and pianist Manuel Arellano, and a special guest appearance by Josh Groban!
*performers subject to change