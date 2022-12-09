PACT Act Week of Action
PACT Act Week of Action Do you have questions about the new PACT Act benefits and health care eligibility for Vietnam era, Gulf War era, and Post-9/11 Veterans?
When:
Mon. Dec 12, 2022, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm PT
Cost:
Free
A new law called the PACT Act just expanded VA health care and benefits for millions of Veterans and their survivors.
Do you have questions about the new PACT Act benefits and health care eligibility for Vietnam era, Gulf War era, and Post-9/11 Veterans?
Join us on any of the following days:
Monday, December 12
From 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Patient Education Resource Center (PERC)
3rd Floor, Room A336
351 E. Temple St.
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Wednesday, December 14
From 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Bldg. 22, Recreation Hall
16111 Plummer Street
Sepulveda, CA 91343
Thursday, December 15
12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Bldg. 500, Room 1281
11301 Wilshire Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90073
Call-in Information: Click here to join the meeting
or call in (audio only)
+1 213-282-6316, 546600768#
United States, Los Angeles
Phone Conference ID: 546 600 768#
At the event, you can ask questions, enroll in VA health care, get help submitting a benefits claim, and more. Bring your DD214 and leave the rest to VA!
And if you can’t make it, just visit us at VA.gov/PACT or call us at 1-800-MYVA411 to learn more about what the PACT Act means for you.See more events