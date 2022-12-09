PACT Act Week of Action

PACT Act Week of Action Do you have questions about the new PACT Act benefits and health care eligibility for Vietnam era, Gulf War era, and Post-9/11 Veterans?

A new law called the PACT Act just expanded VA health care and benefits for millions of Veterans and their survivors.

Join us on any of the following days:

Monday, December 12

From 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Patient Education Resource Center (PERC)

3rd Floor, Room A336

351 E. Temple St.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

Wednesday, December 14

From 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Bldg. 22, Recreation Hall

16111 Plummer Street

Sepulveda, CA 91343

Thursday, December 15

12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Bldg. 500, Room 1281

11301 Wilshire Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90073

Call-in Information: Click here to join the meeting

or call in (audio only)

+1 213-282-6316, 546600768#

United States, Los Angeles

Phone Conference ID: 546 600 768#

At the event, you can ask questions, enroll in VA health care, get help submitting a benefits claim, and more. Bring your DD214 and leave the rest to VA!

And if you can’t make it, just visit us at VA.gov/PACT or call us at 1-800-MYVA411 to learn more about what the PACT Act means for you.