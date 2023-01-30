Skip to Content
National Salute to Veterans Week Events

When:

Fri. Feb 10, 2023, 1:00 pm – 1:00 pm PT

Where:

West Los Angeles VA Medical Center

Cost:

Free

Celebrate National Salute to Veterans Week, February 10-17, 2023.

West LA Events

  • Feb. 10, 2023 - Patients Dance at 1:00 p.m. - Bldg. 500, Pavilion
  • Feb. 13, 2023 - Patients Bedside Visit at 10:00 a.m. - Bldg. 500, (Patient Care Areas)
  • Feb.  14, 2023 - Patients B-B-Q at 11:30 a.m. - Bldg. 214, Quad Area
  • Feb. 15, 2023 - Patients Meet/Greet at 11:00 a.m. - Bldg. 500, Lobby
  • Feb. 16, 2023 - Patients Meet/Greet at 11:00 a.m. - Bldg. 500, Lobby
  • Feb. 17, 2023 - Patients Meet/Greet at11:00 a.m. - Bldg. 500, Lobby

LAACC Event

  • Feb. 17, 2023 - Patients Gift Distribution at 11:00 a.m. - 2nd Floor Patio

Sepulveda Events

  •  Feb. 14, 2023 - Patients Clothing Give Away at 9:00 a.m. - Bldg. 22, Rec. Hall
  • Feb. 14, 2023 - Patients Social at 11:00 a.m. - Lawn in front of Bldg. 200 

Bakersfield Event

  • Feb. 14, 2023 - Patients Gift Distribution at 11:00 a.m. - Lobby

Santa Maria Event

  • Feb. 17, 2023 - Patients Gift Distribution at 11:00 a.m. - Lobby 

 

For more information contact a site nearest you. 

West Los Angeles Voluntary Service/CDCE: 310-268-4350

Los Angeles ACC Voluntary Service/CDCE: 213-253-5135

Sepulveda ACC Voluntary Service/CDCE: 818-895-9325

