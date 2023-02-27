Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Bakersfield College Student Veterans VA PACT Act Event

When:

Thu. Mar 23, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm PT

Where:

Bakersfield College, Fireside Room

1801 Panorama Drive

Bakersfield , CA

Cost:

Free

VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, Los Angeles Regional Office, and Bakersfield College Veterans Services are sponsoring a Student Veterans VA PACT Act Event. 

For general questions or concerns, contact the Bakersfield College Veteran Resource  Center, 661-395-4312

For information on the PACT Act, check out www.va.gov/resources/the-pact-act-and-your-va-benefits/ or the Kern County Veteran Service Office, 661-868-7300

See more events

Last updated: