Bakersfield College Student Veterans VA PACT Act Event
When:
Thu. Mar 23, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm PT
Where:
Bakersfield College, Fireside Room
1801 Panorama Drive
Bakersfield , CA
Cost:
Free
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, Los Angeles Regional Office, and Bakersfield College Veterans Services are sponsoring a Student Veterans VA PACT Act Event.
For general questions or concerns, contact the Bakersfield College Veteran Resource Center, 661-395-4312
For information on the PACT Act, check out www.va.gov/resources/the-pact-act-and-your-va-benefits/ or the Kern County Veteran Service Office, 661-868-7300See more events