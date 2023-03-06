Women's Health 100th Anniversary Event

Please Join us for our Hybrid Town Hall Event!

VA dedicates Women’s History Month in March to honoring and celebrating women who made history at VA. This includes sharing the story of those who advocated for the care of women Veterans and VA’s 100-year history of advancing women Veterans’ health care.

A full timeline of the accomplishments of the last 100 years of women’s health at VA can be found on the VA Women’s Health History webpage. If you are a woman Veteran who has not accessed your VA health care benefits, or you haven’t been to a VA recently, we invite you to come give us a try.

To attend virtually: Click here to join the meeting

Meeting ID: 222 622 059 274

Passcode: XuRzdm

Or call in (audio only)

+1 213-282-6316, 997386583#

United States, Los Angeles

Phone Conference ID: 997 386 583#

For questions, please contact Candace.Witten@va.gov or call 424-542-5829