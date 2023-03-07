Walk-In Mammography Screenings

In celebration of this month’s Women History Month, our Radiology Department is holding Walk-In Mammogram Screenings for our Veterans. There may be a wait time in between the scheduled appointments on these days.

March 9, 2023, 9:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center

16111 Plummer St, Sepulveda, CA 91343

Sepulveda Radiology Dept, Room 1603

For Questions: 818-891-7711 x 32964

March 10, 2023, 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

West Los Angeles Medical Center

GLA VA Radiology Rm# 0668

Radiology Front Desk 310-268-3458

For Questions: Mammography Dept, 310-268-3297