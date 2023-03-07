Walk-In Mammography Screenings
When:
Thu. Mar 9, 2023, 9:30 am – 3:00 pm PT
Where:
Cost:
Free
In celebration of this month’s Women History Month, our Radiology Department is holding Walk-In Mammogram Screenings for our Veterans. There may be a wait time in between the scheduled appointments on these days.
March 9, 2023, 9:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center
16111 Plummer St, Sepulveda, CA 91343
Sepulveda Radiology Dept, Room 1603
For Questions: 818-891-7711 x 32964
March 10, 2023, 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
West Los Angeles Medical Center
GLA VA Radiology Rm# 0668
Radiology Front Desk 310-268-3458
For Questions: Mammography Dept, 310-268-3297