Veteran Easter Food Drive
When:
Sat. Mar 25, 2023, 8:00 am – 11:00 am PT
Where:
West Los Angeles VA Medical Center
North side of campus in Parking Lot #7 by Wadsworth Theatre
Cost:
Free
Join Center for Development & Civic Engagement in honor of Cesar Chavez Day of Service for the Veteran Easter Food Drive. We will have food, hygiene items, and more. Special thanks to American Red Cross, Brentwood School, Westside Food Bank, Village for Vets, UCLA Blue Star Moms and Boy Scouts of America. For questions, please contact 310-268-4350.See more events