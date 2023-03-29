Baby Shower
When:
Mon. May 15, 2023, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm PT
Where:
West Los Angeles VA Medical Center
Bldg. 500, Room 1281
Cost:
Free
Women's Health and ULCA/VA Veteran Family Wellness Center host a Baby Shower on May 15, 2023, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. This baby shower is for pregnant veterans or spouses, and their children are welcome.
Sponsored by Foundation for Women Warriors, UCLA/VA Veteran Family Wellness Center, Public Health Nurses with Family Partnership – Home visits -Aurora Lopez, Black Infant Health Program Rodgers-Jones, and WIC-Rosalba Marroquin
RSVP is Required - To help us best prepare for our event, could you please share if you would
prefer gender specific items (girl, boy, or neutral)
Contact: Patricia.Preyer@va.gov or Dorothy.Faltys@va.gov