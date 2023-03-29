Baby Shower

Women's Health and ULCA/VA Veteran Family Wellness Center host a Baby Shower on May 15, 2023, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. This baby shower is for pregnant veterans or spouses, and their children are welcome.

Sponsored by Foundation for Women Warriors, UCLA/VA Veteran Family Wellness Center, Public Health Nurses with Family Partnership – Home visits -Aurora Lopez, Black Infant Health Program Rodgers-Jones, and WIC-Rosalba Marroquin

RSVP is Required - To help us best prepare for our event, could you please share if you would

prefer gender specific items (girl, boy, or neutral)

Contact: Patricia.Preyer@va.gov or Dorothy.Faltys@va.gov