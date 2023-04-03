Caregiver's Tea

The Fisher House in collaboration with the Caregiver Support Program presents the Caregiver's Tea, a special event for family caregivers of Veterans.

Registration Required. Email or call to reserve your space.

Email: VHAWLARSVP@va.gov

Phone: 310-268-4457

• Connect with other Family Caregivers

• Learn about services available from the VA Caregiver Support Program

• Light refreshments will be served