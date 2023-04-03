Skip to Content
Caregiver's Tea

When:

Thu. Apr 27, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm PT

Where:

West Los Angeles VA Medical Center

Fisher House, Building 523, Back Patio

Cost:

Free

The Fisher House in collaboration with the Caregiver Support Program presents the Caregiver's Tea, a special event for family caregivers of Veterans.

Registration Required. Email or call to reserve your space.
Email: VHAWLARSVP@va.gov
Phone: 310-268-4457

• Connect with other Family Caregivers
• Learn about services available from the VA Caregiver Support Program
• Light refreshments will be served 

