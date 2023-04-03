West LA Caregiver and Family Resource Fair
When:
Mon. May 22, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm PT
Where:
West Los Angeles VA Medical Center
Building 500, Main Lobby
Cost:
Free
The 2023 GLA Caregiver Support Program hosts the Caregiver and Family Resource Fair.
Are you a family member or a friend caregiving for a Veteran?
Join us to learn about VA programs and community partners that could be helpful to you and your family.
For more information, please contact the GLA Caregiver Support Main Line: 310-478-3711 ext. 43599