West LA Caregiver and Family Resource Fair

When:

Mon. May 22, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm PT

Where:

West Los Angeles VA Medical Center

Building 500, Main Lobby

Cost:

Free

The 2023 GLA Caregiver Support Program hosts the Caregiver and Family Resource Fair.

Are you a family member or a friend caregiving for a Veteran?
Join us to learn about VA programs and community partners that could be helpful to you and your family. 

For more information, please contact the GLA Caregiver Support Main Line: 310-478-3711 ext. 43599

