Campus Beautification Event
When:
Sat. Apr 22, 2023, 7:00 am – 3:30 pm PT
Cost:
Free
Join us for our Campus Beautification Event.
Registration and Sign In Location – South side of Bldg. 218 in Parking Lot 7 and at the Japanese Garden
Projects Planned:
• Curb painting
• Japanese Garden Clean-up
• Plant shrubs and roses at Bldg. 401 and 402 Courtyard
• Plant roses at the Bldg. 218 North Entrance
• Spread mulch and add planters on Eisenhower Ave. and 218 South Entrance
• Remove ivy from Bldgs. 214 and 217
Stakeholders/Community Partners:
Environmental Management, Asset Management, Engineering Service, Police Service, CDCE Service, Occupational Safety & Health, Brentwood School, Veterans in Media & Entertainment, LA County Fire,
Goodwill Southern California.
For Questions and information, please contact the EMS Helpdesk at 310-268-4162.