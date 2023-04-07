Campus Beautification Event

Join us for our Campus Beautification Event.

Registration and Sign In Location – South side of Bldg. 218 in Parking Lot 7 and at the Japanese Garden

Projects Planned:

• Curb painting

• Japanese Garden Clean-up

• Plant shrubs and roses at Bldg. 401 and 402 Courtyard

• Plant roses at the Bldg. 218 North Entrance

• Spread mulch and add planters on Eisenhower Ave. and 218 South Entrance

• Remove ivy from Bldgs. 214 and 217

Stakeholders/Community Partners:

Environmental Management, Asset Management, Engineering Service, Police Service, CDCE Service, Occupational Safety & Health, Brentwood School, Veterans in Media & Entertainment, LA County Fire,

Goodwill Southern California.

For Questions and information, please contact the EMS Helpdesk at 310-268-4162.