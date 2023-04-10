Veterans and Military Families Resource Fair
When:
Sat. Jun 17, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm PT
Where:
Greater Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church
5300 S. Denker Ave
Los Angeles , CA
Cost:
Free
Join us for our Veterans and Military Families Resource Fair. There will be resources for Veterans, Reservists, National Guard and their family members.
- VA Health Care Information
- VA PACT Act Information
- VA Benefits and Claims Assistance
- Local City, County and State Information
- Arts and crafts corner for the children