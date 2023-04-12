2023 Annual Professional Virtual Caregiver Summit
When:
Wed. May 17, 2023, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm PT
Where:
Cost:
Free
The Greater Los Angeles VA Caregiver Support Program presents the 2023 Annual Professional Virtual Caregiver Summit.
Improving the Health & Well-being of our Nation’s Caregivers .
Join us as we connect VA and community partners to discuss our efforts to support Caregivers of Veterans.
Presenters include:
- Alzheimer's Association of Southern CA
- VA Whole Health
- Los Angeles Caregiver Resource Center
- VA Geriatric Research and Clinical Center (GRECC)
- Motion Picture & Television Fund
- VA Polytrauma/Traumatic Brain Injury
Audience: VA Healthcare Professionals and Community Service ProvidersSee more events