2023 Annual Professional Virtual Caregiver Summit

When:

Wed. May 17, 2023, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm PT

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

The Greater Los Angeles VA Caregiver Support Program presents the 2023 Annual Professional Virtual Caregiver Summit.

Improving the Health & Well-being of our Nation’s Caregivers .

Join us as we connect VA and community partners to discuss our efforts to support Caregivers of Veterans.

Presenters include:

  • Alzheimer's Association of Southern CA
  • VA Whole Health
  • Los Angeles Caregiver Resource Center
  • VA Geriatric Research and Clinical Center (GRECC)
  • Motion Picture & Television Fund
  • VA Polytrauma/Traumatic Brain Injury

Audience: VA Healthcare Professionals and Community Service Providers

