Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior Virtual Event

Behavior is a powerful form of communication and is one of the primary ways people living with dementia communicate their needs and feelings as the ability to use language is lost. However, some behaviors can present real challenges for caregivers to manage.

Join us to learn to decode behavioral messages, identify common triggers, and learn strategies to help manage some of the most common behavioral challenges of Alzheimer’s disease.

Hosted By: VA Caregiver Support Program

Wednesday, May 3, 2023, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Virtual Event, please complete registration using the link: bit.ly/3JOwxGn

You may also contact Sivana Lavine at 818-446-1573 to register.