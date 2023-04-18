GLA VIST Program Monthly Support Group

The mission of VIST (Visual Impairment Services Team) is to coordinate a healthcare service delivery system that provides treatment and rehabilitation for Veterans who are blind and visually impaired in order to increase independence and quality of life. Guest Speaker: Anthony Rodriguez, CalVet Veteran Services.

Luncheon served for in person. 11 a.m. -in person at DTLA & SACC 12 p.m. on MS Teams

RSVP to your VIST Coordinator: Email VIST program to receive the link at craig.eckhardt@va.gov

For more information contact a GLA VIST Program Coordinator:

Craig Eckhardt at 213-0253-5050 craig.eckhardt@va.gov

Lisa Mitchell at 818-895-9333 lisa.mitchell@va.gov