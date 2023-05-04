GLA Hiring Fair

To attend the Hiring Fair, applicants must first apply on USA Jobs to at least one of the job announcements listed below. Applicants meeting minimum qualifications for VA employment will receive an invitation to RSVP for the Hiring Fair. We ask that all applicants complete the RSVP form to confirm their appointment at the Hiring Fair. Potential job applicants arriving at the Hiring Fair without first applying on USA Jobs cannot be guaranteed an appointment.

The VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System is hiring for the following positions. Click on the links for directions on how to apply. We look forward to seeing you!

• Advanced Medical Support Assistant: https://bit.ly/3NEThLz

• Dental Assistant: https://bit.ly/3p2QdOT

• Food Service Worker: https://bit.ly/3NzHYEd

• Healthcare Engineer: https://bit.ly/3VqKO0i

• Housekeeping Aid: https://bit.ly/3ASwvbn

• Licensed Vocational Nurse: https://bit.ly/3AMndxA

• Medical Support Assistant: https://bit.ly/3LQZHWA

• Nursing Assistant: https://bit.ly/3noftyy

• Pharmacist (Grade 12): https://bit.ly/40Ufgks

• Pharmacist (Grade 13): https://bit.ly/421MPlV

• Pharmacy Technician: https://bit.ly/41XMqAV

• Police Officer: https://bit.ly/3LB2CkW

• Psychologist: https://bit.ly/3NBF9Ti

• Registered Nurse: https://bit.ly/3HBQ4IK

• Senior Social Worker: https://bit.ly/3LQs1Io

• Social Worker: https://bit.ly/3HzgL0C