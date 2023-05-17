GLA Welcome Center Document Day

It's never been easier for Veterans who identify as homeless or at risk for homelessness to get a new ID, California birth certificate or other important documents Veterans need to access housing and other benefits. At the Veteran Documentation Day, staff with various state and county agencies, along with representatives from VA, will help Veterans gets new forms of ID, and connect them to the support and benefits they've earned through their military service.

For more information: 310-268-3269