Veteran Summer Kick Off with a Car Show
When:
Sat. Jun 3, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm PT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Veteran Summer Kick Off with a Car Show Event includes car show, kids korner with face painter, complimentary food & drink on a first come first serve basis, wellness area with massages and acupressure, resource and job fair, swag bags for Veterans and on-site CalFresh and MediCal enrollment and VA representatives ready to serve Veterans.
For more information call: 323-725-7372 or email Mickiela.Montoya@va.govSee more events