Veteran Summer Kick Off with a Car Show

Veteran Summer Kick Off with a Car Show Event includes car show, kids korner with face painter, complimentary food & drink on a first come first serve basis, wellness area with massages and acupressure, resource and job fair, swag bags for Veterans and on-site CalFresh and MediCal enrollment and VA representatives ready to serve Veterans.

For more information call: 323-725-7372 or email Mickiela.Montoya@va.gov