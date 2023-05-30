Hiring Fair Physician/Provider Meet & Greet
When:
Fri. Jun 9, 2023, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm PT
Where:
West Los Angeles VA Medical Center
Bldg. 500, Room 6400 (6th Floor, South Wing)
Cost:
Free
Please register at https://bit.ly/3op5gCq
• Learn about our total reward incentives, Education Debt Reduction up to $200,000 and work-life balance opportunities.
• Meet the Chief of Staff and fellow VA physicians.
• Learn about the VA mission and values.
For more information contact Charles "Kane" Quentin, MBA, Supervisory HR Specialist, VISN 22 Physician/Provider Recruiter (PPR) Team at 210-739-3724 or charles.quentin@va.gov
