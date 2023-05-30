Skip to Content
Hiring Fair Physician/Provider Meet & Greet

When:

Fri. Jun 9, 2023, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm PT

Where:

West Los Angeles VA Medical Center

Bldg. 500, Room 6400 (6th Floor, South Wing)

Cost:

Free

Please register at https://bit.ly/3op5gCq

• Learn about our total reward incentives, Education Debt Reduction up to $200,000 and work-life balance opportunities.

• Meet the Chief of Staff and fellow VA physicians.

• Learn about the VA mission and values.

For more information contact Charles "Kane" Quentin, MBA, Supervisory HR Specialist, VISN 22 Physician/Provider Recruiter (PPR) Team at 210-739-3724 or charles.quentin@va.gov

We look forward to seeing you!

