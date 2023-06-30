Skip to Content
Veteran Produce Distribution Events

When:

Wed. Jul 5, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm PT

Repeats

Where:

West Los Angeles VA Medical Center

Between Bldg. 500 and 402

Cost:

Free

FREE weekly produce and pantry giveaway for Veterans. Every Wednesday.

Contact Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) for more information at 310-268-4350.

Wed. Jul 12, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm PT

Wed. Jul 19, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm PT

Wed. Jul 26, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm PT

