Veteran Produce Distribution Events
When:
Wed. Jul 5, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm PT
Repeats
Where:
West Los Angeles VA Medical Center
Between Bldg. 500 and 402
Cost:
Free
FREE weekly produce and pantry giveaway for Veterans. Every Wednesday.
Contact Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) for more information at 310-268-4350.
