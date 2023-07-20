S.A.V.E. Live Online Training for Caregivers
When:
Mon. Aug 7, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm PT
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Help prevent self-harm and suicide. Suicide does not have one single cause. Certain factors like substance abuse and untreated depression can lead to higher risk of suicide just as having a trusted group of friends can help protect you. Join us to learn more about the warning signs of suicide, risk factors and protective factors of suicide.
S.A.V.E. is a training for family Caregivers whose Veteran loved one struggles with thoughts of harming himself/herself or others. You'll learn how to identify warnings signs, how to respond to your loved one, and how to get professional help.
Call to enroll: 310-478-3711 ext. 43599