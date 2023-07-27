Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program Housing Event

VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System invites Veterans and their families to come learn and receive resourceful information. A team of professionals are here to serve Veterans with resources and services, giveaways from community supporters, and lunch will be provided.

About us - The primary goal of the MH RRTP is to provide treatment and rehabilitation services to Veterans who have mental health and substance use disorders that are often complex and co-occur with medical concerns and psychosocial needs, such as employment and housing.

Housing Resources - VASH/PBV housing, Homeless Outreach, P.A.T.H., Supportive services for vets and families, homeless veteran reintegration program, Transitional Housing Program/Grand Per Diem housing

Pet Services - Vaccinations, flea/tick shot, pet resources, pet toys, and more. Note: For dogs only

Community Support - Veteran Justice Outreach, Veterans Court, National Vet Foundation, FAAAM Community

Resource and Medi-Cal/MEDICARE, Brentwood Schools

For more information contact the Domiciliary team:

Richard G. Washington II 310-405-5394

DeAnn Slaise 213-220-7337

Reggie Miller 626-725-1926