Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program Housing Event
When:
Fri. Aug 18, 2023, 8:00 am – 1:00 pm PT
Where:
West Los Angeles VA Medical Center
Parking Lot 7 near Wadsworth Theatre
Cost:
Free
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System invites Veterans and their families to come learn and receive resourceful information. A team of professionals are here to serve Veterans with resources and services, giveaways from community supporters, and lunch will be provided.
About us - The primary goal of the MH RRTP is to provide treatment and rehabilitation services to Veterans who have mental health and substance use disorders that are often complex and co-occur with medical concerns and psychosocial needs, such as employment and housing.
Housing Resources - VASH/PBV housing, Homeless Outreach, P.A.T.H., Supportive services for vets and families, homeless veteran reintegration program, Transitional Housing Program/Grand Per Diem housing
Pet Services - Vaccinations, flea/tick shot, pet resources, pet toys, and more. Note: For dogs only
Community Support - Veteran Justice Outreach, Veterans Court, National Vet Foundation, FAAAM Community
Resource and Medi-Cal/MEDICARE, Brentwood Schools
For more information contact the Domiciliary team:
Richard G. Washington II 310-405-5394
DeAnn Slaise 213-220-7337
Reggie Miller 626-725-1926