Stand Down Event

Save the Date! VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System invites you to join us for our Stand Down event.

Join us for the largest annual event serving unhoused and at-risk Veterans and their families. Featuring housing assistance, health screenings, free clothing, pet services, VA benefits/claims and more!

Breakfast and lunch provided. Live music and entertainment!

Pre-Registration is encouraged. Please contact Melinda Estes at Melinda.Estes@va.gov or Dominic Lopez at Dominic.Lopez2@va.gov for the event registration form.