International Overdose Awareness Day Events
When:
Thu. Aug 31, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm PT
Where:
West Los Angeles VA Medical Center
Building 500 main lobby and outside building 402
Cost:
Free
Join us on National Overdose Awareness Day. We will have information and resources for recognizing overdose, how to respond to overdose, risks for accidental overdose, SUD resources, Veterans Crisis line information, safe medication disposal and sharps disposal information, and Naloxone kits available for veterans.
Free giftbags for veterans (*while supplies last)
Info booths in 4 Locations throughout GLA
West Los Angeles VA Medical Center
- 11301 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90073
- Building 500 main lobby and outside building 402
Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center
- 16111 Plummer St, North Hills, CA 91343
- Building 200 Pharmacy lobby
Los Angeles Ambulatory Care Center
- 351 E. Temple St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
- Main Lobby