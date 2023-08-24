International Overdose Awareness Day Events

Join us on National Overdose Awareness Day. We will have information and resources for recognizing overdose, how to respond to overdose, risks for accidental overdose, SUD resources, Veterans Crisis line information, safe medication disposal and sharps disposal information, and Naloxone kits available for veterans.

Free giftbags for veterans (*while supplies last)

Info booths in 4 Locations throughout GLA

West Los Angeles VA Medical Center

11301 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90073

Building 500 main lobby and outside building 402

Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center

16111 Plummer St, North Hills, CA 91343

Building 200 Pharmacy lobby

Los Angeles Ambulatory Care Center