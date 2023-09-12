Veteran Food Drive

A Veteran Food drive hosted by the VA Greater LA Healthcare System and Center for Development and Civic Engagement will be taking place at 11301 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, Calif., parking lot 7, on the north side of campus by the Chapel and Wadsworth Theatre from 8-11 a.m. School supplies will also be included.

For more information please contact 310-268-4350.

Supported by American Red Cross, Westside Food Bank, Brentwood Schools, Goldman Sachs and UCLA.