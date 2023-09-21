Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

VAGLAHS Hosts Hybrid Townhall for Veterans

When:

Thu. Oct 5, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm PT

Where:

West Los Angeles VA Medical Center

Bldg. 500, Room 1281

11301 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA

Cost:

Free

Join us for our Hybrid Townhall for Veterans and learn about the COMPACT Act, PACT Act, Same-day VA Enrollment, flu vaccinations and more.

Food and refreshments provided.

Please see the WebEx link listed below for your convenience.

https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=me6778f96c8c17af713fce62d0dbbfdac 

Joining by phone?

Dial in #:  +14043971596 USA Toll Number 
Access code:  2760 990 6305 
 

