VAGLAHS Hosts Hybrid Townhall for Veterans
When:
Thu. Oct 5, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm PT
Where:
West Los Angeles VA Medical Center
Bldg. 500, Room 1281
11301 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA
Cost:
Free
Join us for our Hybrid Townhall for Veterans and learn about the COMPACT Act, PACT Act, Same-day VA Enrollment, flu vaccinations and more.
Food and refreshments provided.
Please see the WebEx link listed below for your convenience.
https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=me6778f96c8c17af713fce62d0dbbfdac
Joining by phone?
Dial in #: +14043971596 USA Toll Number
Access code: 2760 990 6305