2023 VISN 22 IPVAP Domestic Violence Awareness Month Virtual Summit

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) and the VA Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) recognizes that Domestic Violence (DV) is a serious yet preventable public health problem that may disproportionately affect Veterans. In this learning opportunity, participants will learn about correlations between narcissist behaviors and IPV. Participants will also learn about women’s use of violence and the criminalization of survival.

Click here to join the Microsoft Teams meeting https://tinyurl.com/mreedu92 Or call in (audio only) +1 213-282-6316, 591193580#

Moderator: Kaylee Juarez, LCSW, IPVAP Coordinator, Loma Linda VA Medical Center

Featured Speakers:

Danielle Daniels, MPA, LCSW, IPVAP Coordinator, VISN 22 Point of Contact, VA Long Beach Healthcare System

Lizabeth (Gayle) Wheeler, LISW, Certified Clinical Hypnotherapist, Certified Grief Counselor Southern Arizona VA Healthcare System

Health Kilgore, PSY.D., VISN 22 Chief Mental Health Officer

Dr. Stephanie Sarkis, Ph.D., Psychotherapist and Author

Leigh Goodmark, JD, Marjorie Cook Professor of Law and Co-Director, Clinical Law Program, Francis King Carey School of Law, University of Maryland

Roweena Arasah, National Coalition Against Domestic Violence

Nichole Umbarger, LCSW, IPVAP Coordinator Albuquerque VA Medical Center

For more information contact: karla.larner@va.gov