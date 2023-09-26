Sepulveda Emergency Preparedness Fair
When:
Thu. Sep 28, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm PT
Where:
North side of Building 200
16111 Plummer Street, Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center
Sepulveda, CA
Cost:
Free
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System invites you to join us for our Emergency Preparedness Fair.
- Learn how to prepare your family for disaster
- Learn how to prepare your pets for disaster
- Learn how to build a Go Bag
- Check out many resources to respond to disasters
- Meet and learn about disaster response organizations
- Get lunch at the food truck
- Learn how your VA prepares for disaster
- Check out VA Emergency Management tools
For more information contact: Jonathan.Kuboata@va.gov or 626-804-5956