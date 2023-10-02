Skip to Content
Ventura Navy Birthday Celebration

When:

Fri. Oct 13, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm PT

Where:

Captain Rosemary Bryant Mariner Outpatient Clinic

In the Lobby

5250 Ralston Street

Ventura, CA

Cost:

Free

VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System invites you to celebrate the Navy Birthday at the Captain Rosemary Bryant Mariner Outpatient Clinic in Ventura. Food and giveaway in the lobby. 

*Veteran event, staff ineligible to receive meals.

For more information please contact Anthony Capellupo at 805-624-8902.

