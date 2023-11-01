Veteran's Garden Fall Clean-Up

Come on out to the Veteran’s Garden at the West LA VA Medical Center for a fall clean-up day this Saturday.

Help assemble 20 new raised beds that’ll be planted with seasonal veggies as a nutritional resource and therapeutic tool for Veterans. Feel free to bring your own tools like power drills, ratchet sets, etc.

Be sure to wear closed toed shoes and sun protection. For more information email VHAGLAWholeHealth@va.gov.