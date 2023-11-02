The Veteran's Cognitive Assessment and Management Program (V-CAMP) invites you to a virtual presentation for caregivers in honor of Caregiver Support Month!

Caregivers, you are all so important! Please come and learn strategies to help with managing caregiver stress. Join VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare system in learning the benefits of mindfulness practice and progressive muscle relaxation with our V-CAMP social works.

For more information contact: Mary Storll at 310-505-7768 or Raquel Phao at 626-597-6151.



Join by Telephone: # (404) 397-1596 Access Code: 27627489791##



Join by Link: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=m63464bb04…



Meeting number (access code): 2762 748 9791



Meeting password: VCAMPSW2023!