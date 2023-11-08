Dementia Conversations is an education program presented by the Alzheimer's Association, VA Greater Los Angeles Health Care System and VA Caregiver Support

When someone shows signs of dementia, it’s time to talk. Often, conversations with family about changing behaviors can be challenging and uncomfortable. This program offers tips on how to have honest and caring conversations to address some of the most common issues.



Topics covered in the program include:



» Going to the doctor

» Deciding when to stop driving

» Making legal and financial plans

Open to Veterans, family and caregivers of Veterans and staff.

In- Person at 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. PST

VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center

Building 200, 2nd floor, Conference Room 2200BC

16111 Plummer Street

North Hills, CA 91343

or

Virtual at 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. PST

Register via the link: bit.ly/48atZNb