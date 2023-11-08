Dementia Conversations
When:
Wed. Nov 15, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm PT
Where:
Bldg. 200, 2nd floor, Conference Room 2200BC
16111 Plummer Street, Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center
Sepulveda, CA
Cost:
Free
Dementia Conversations is an education program presented by the Alzheimer's Association, VA Greater Los Angeles Health Care System and VA Caregiver Support
When someone shows signs of dementia, it’s time to talk. Often, conversations with family about changing behaviors can be challenging and uncomfortable. This program offers tips on how to have honest and caring conversations to address some of the most common issues.
Topics covered in the program include:
» Going to the doctor
» Deciding when to stop driving
» Making legal and financial plans
Open to Veterans, family and caregivers of Veterans and staff.
In- Person at 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. PST
VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center
Building 200, 2nd floor, Conference Room 2200BC
16111 Plummer Street
North Hills, CA 91343
or
Virtual at 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. PST
Register via the link: bit.ly/48atZNb