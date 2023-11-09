Celebrate your service at Vet Day LA on Saturday, Nov. 11 at Bob Hope Patriotic Hall! Former California governor and movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger will make an appearance, and there’ll be all kinds of activities and entertainment for Veterans and their families to enjoy, including resource booths run by VA’s Center for Development & Civic Engagement (CDCE) and Health Administration Service (HAS).

Attendees will get to listen to a Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute band and hear Jasmine Star sing the national anthem. There’ll be a special military program on the main stage from 10 to 11:15 a.m., and guests will be free to explore the event, including the resource tables, between 11:15 a.m. and 1 p.m. CDCE will be bringing 50 Veterans from the West LA VA Medical Center’s north campus to the event.

Hosted by the LA County Department of Military & Veterans Affairs, RSVP at vetdayla.com.