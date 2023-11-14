Virtual Caregiver and Family Resource Fair

Are you a family member or a friend caregiving for a Veteran? Join us to learn about VA programs and community partners that could be helpful to you and your family at the Caregiver and Family Resource Fair on Wednesday, Nov. 29. at 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. virtual via WebEx.



VA and Community Resources

· Veterans Benefits Administration

· UCLA/VA Veteran Family Wellness Center

· Vet Center

· Alzheimer’s Association

· LA Caregiver Resource Center

· Leeza’s Care Connection



To join use the link below:

https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=m37969786ee2ee1b3208d3248d53ea27c



For more information, please contact the GLA Caregiver Support Main Line: 310-478-3711 ext. 43599

