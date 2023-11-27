Veterans Resource Fair

Are you a Veteran who needs help with groceries, transportation or access to the other benefits you’ve earned?



There’ll be VA HUD-VASH housing and outreach staff assistance, up to 150 free $20 grocery store gift cards, nonperishable foods and living essentials, free Metro TAP cards, job info and opportunities, CalFresh sign-up help, legal clinics and much more.



Plus, enjoy entertainment by Oaxacan folklorico performers Grupo Folklorico Guish-Bac, as well as some singing and a band! The fair is hosted by Councilwoman Traci Park.