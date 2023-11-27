Skip to Content

Veterans Resource Fair

When:

Thu. Dec 7, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm PT

Where:

West Los Angeles VA Medical Center

New Directions for Veterans, Building 116

11301 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA

Cost:

Free

Are you a Veteran who needs help with groceries, transportation or access to the other benefits you’ve earned? 

There’ll be VA HUD-VASH housing and outreach staff assistance, up to 150 free $20 grocery store gift cards, nonperishable foods and living essentials, free Metro TAP cards, job info and opportunities, CalFresh sign-up help, legal clinics and much more.

Plus, enjoy entertainment by Oaxacan folklorico performers Grupo Folklorico Guish-Bac, as well as some singing and a band! The fair is hosted by Councilwoman Traci Park.

