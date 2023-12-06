Lunch and Learn - Emergency Preparedness for VA Employees and Veterans at the Los Angeles Ambulatory Care Center (LAACC)
Lunch and Learn: Disaster Preparedness
When:
Wed. Jan 24, 2024, 12:00 pm – 12:45 pm PT
Where:
A349 or on Teams: https://bit.ly/3PsMELt
351 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA
Cost:
Free
Bring your lunch to the Los Angeles Ambulatory Care Center (LAACC) in Room A349 or join on Teams and listen to the GLA Emergency Management team talk about how employees and Veterans can prepare themselves and their families for Disasters and Emergencies.
When?
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
from noon until 12:45pm.
Why should I attend?
Being prepared for Disasters and Emergencies gives employees peace of mind and ensures they can continue caring for our Veterans during these events.
See more events
For more information contact: vhaglaehcs@va.gov