Lunch and Learn - Emergency Preparedness for VA Employees and Veterans at the Los Angeles Ambulatory Care Center (LAACC)

When:

Wed. Jan 24, 2024, 12:00 pm – 12:45 pm PT

Where:

Los Angeles VA Clinic

A349 or on Teams: https://bit.ly/3PsMELt

351 East Temple Street

Los Angeles, CA

Cost:

Free

Bring your lunch to the Los Angeles Ambulatory Care Center (LAACC) in Room A349 or join on Teams and listen to the GLA Emergency Management team talk about how employees and Veterans can prepare themselves and their families for Disasters and Emergencies.


When?
Wednesday, January 24, 2024 
from noon until 12:45pm.


Why should I attend?
Being prepared for Disasters and Emergencies gives employees peace of mind and ensures they can continue caring for our Veterans during these events.


For more information contact: vhaglaehcs@va.gov

