Lunch and Learn - Emergency Preparedness for VA Employees and Veterans at the Los Angeles Ambulatory Care Center (LAACC)

Lunch and Learn: Disaster Preparedness

Bring your lunch to the Los Angeles Ambulatory Care Center (LAACC) in Room A349 or join on Teams and listen to the GLA Emergency Management team talk about how employees and Veterans can prepare themselves and their families for Disasters and Emergencies.



When?

Wednesday, January 24, 2024

from noon until 12:45pm.



Why should I attend?

Being prepared for Disasters and Emergencies gives employees peace of mind and ensures they can continue caring for our Veterans during these events.



For more information contact: vhaglaehcs@va.gov