Dysphagia, Aphasia, and Supported Conversation
When:
Tue. Dec 19, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm PT
Where:
Cost:
Free
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System invites you to a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Service Inpatient Acute Rehabilitation Unit Stakeholders’ Virtual Meeting.
“Dysphagia, Aphasia, & Supported Conversation”
Presented by Speech Pathologist, Katelyn Frost, M.S., CCC-SLP
For more info contact Sett. at 310-478-3711, x48506 or
sether.hills-johnson@va.gov
Microsoft Teams Meeting Link: http://tinyurl.com/mr46eu72
Meeting ID: 247 567 836 944
Passcode: QRLSrt
Or call in (audio only): 1213-282-6316#
Conference ID: 204 543 235#
