VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System invites you to join us for a Holiday Lunch for Veterans event. The festive and filling menu from Santa Maria BBQ will include tri-tip, chicken, roast potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, salad, rolls, and cookies. There will be music by DJ Jim from American Legion Ronald Regan Palisades Post 283. Join us as we thank you for your service and celebrate the season.

For more information please call 310-268-4350.