LA County Veteran Town Hall

Registration is encouraged but not mandatory. Register here https://bit.ly/48ntI99

Veterans, come make your voices heard! Join the Veteran Town Hall hosted by the LA County Department of Military & Veterans Affairs to learn more about benefits and resources available to the Veteran community in the 5th Supervisorial District of Los Angeles County. You’ll get the chance to speak up as well as learn about the many Veteran benefits and resources available in the community.

Presentations will be made by West Los Angeles VA Medical Center, the Veterans Benefits Administration Los Angeles Regional Office, the L.A. County Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, the California Department of Veterans Affairs and many other partners who offer services for Veterans.

For more information visit https://mva.lacounty.gov/ or call 1-877-4LA-VETS.