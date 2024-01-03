MLK Day of Service
When:
Tue. Jan 9, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm PT
Where:
West Los Angeles VA Medical Center
Wadsworth Theater, Parking lot #7
11301 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA
Cost:
Free
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System's Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) invites you to Dr. Martin Luther King JR. Day of Service. Join us to celebrate and honor MLK hospital resources, entertainment, giveaways, and more! Supported by The Gary Sinise Foundation.
Any questions, please contact us at 310-268-4350.