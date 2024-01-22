Happy 15th Anniversary Fisher House Celebration
When:
Thu. Feb 15, 2024, 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT
Where:
West Los Angeles VA Medical Center
Fisher House, Building 523
11301 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA
Cost:
Free
Join VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System for a Happy 15th Anniversary Fisher House Celebration. Enjoy food, refreshments, and entertainment.
The Fisher House will have its 15th anniversary on Feb. 6 and the celebration will take place on Feb. 15.
RSVP Required. Email or call to reserve your space.
Email: VHAWLARSVP@va.gov
Phone: 310-268-4457
For more information, please contact Erma Mickens at Erma.Mickens@va.gov or 310-268-4457.