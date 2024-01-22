Join VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System for a Happy 15th Anniversary Fisher House Celebration. Enjoy food, refreshments, and entertainment.

The Fisher House will have its 15th anniversary on Feb. 6 and the celebration will take place on Feb. 15.

RSVP Required. Email or call to reserve your space.

Email: VHAWLARSVP@va.gov

Phone: 310-268-4457

For more information, please contact Erma Mickens at Erma.Mickens@va.gov or 310-268-4457.