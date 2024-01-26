Emergency Preparedness Lunch and Learn at Sepulveda for Employees and Veterans

Bring your lunch to the Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center (SACC) or join on Teams and listen to the GLA Emergency Management team talk about how employees and Veterans can prepare themselves and their families for Disasters and Emergencies.

Why should I attend?

Being prepared for Disasters and Emergencies gives employees peace of mind and ensures they can continue caring for our Veterans during these events.

For more information contact: vhaglaehcs@va.gov