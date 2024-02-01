Serving Heroes Veterans Meal Distribution
When:
Mon. Feb 26, 2024, 11:30 am – 1:00 pm PT
Where:
West Los Angeles VA Medical Center
Lot 7 by building 218 and the Chapel
11301 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA
Cost:
Free
Join VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System for our Serving Heroes Veterans Meal Distribution event. On behalf of our grateful nation, thank you for your service, your sacrifice and your bravery.
*Staff ineligible to receive a meal
For more information contact Center for Development and Civic Engagement at 310-268-4350.