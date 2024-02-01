Skip to Content

Serving Heroes Veterans Meal Distribution

When:

Mon. Feb 26, 2024, 11:30 am – 1:00 pm PT

Where:

West Los Angeles VA Medical Center

Lot 7 by building 218 and the Chapel

11301 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA

Cost:

Free

Join VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System for our Serving Heroes Veterans Meal Distribution event. On behalf of our grateful nation, thank you for your service, your sacrifice and your bravery.

*Staff ineligible to receive a meal

For more information contact Center for Development and Civic Engagement at 310-268-4350.

See more events

Last updated: