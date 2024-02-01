Skip to Content

Black History Month Celebration

When:

Thu. Feb 22, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:30 pm PT

Where:

West Los Angeles VA Medical Center

1281

11301 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA

Cost:

Free

Join VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System for a Black History Month Celebration with lunch entertainment, and gifts.

Featuring special guests Montford Point Marine Association, Member and Past President of Chapter-8, Sergeant Major USMC (Ret) Charles Cook Jr. and CalVet Board Chairman Hugh Crooks (Army). 

For more information, please contact Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) at 310-268-4350.

