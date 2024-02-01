Black History Month Celebration
When:
Thu. Feb 22, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:30 pm PT
Where:
West Los Angeles VA Medical Center
1281
11301 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA
Cost:
Free
Join VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System for a Black History Month Celebration with lunch entertainment, and gifts.
Featuring special guests Montford Point Marine Association, Member and Past President of Chapter-8, Sergeant Major USMC (Ret) Charles Cook Jr. and CalVet Board Chairman Hugh Crooks (Army).
For more information, please contact Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) at 310-268-4350.