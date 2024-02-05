Sepulveda Recreation Therapy Lobby Day
When:
Thu. Feb 8, 2024, 11:30 am – 1:00 pm PT
Where:
Bldg. 200, Main Lobby, near Rehab Clinic
16111 Plummer Street, Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center
Sepulveda, CA
Cost:
Free
GLA's Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Services is holding a lobby event and on Feb. 8. We will have:
- Information and resources
- Registering Veterans on the spot for National games
- Giveaways
For more information please contact Myisha Jones at 310-478-3711 ext. 43578. or Myisha.Jones2@va.govSee more events