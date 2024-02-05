Skip to Content

Sepulveda Recreation Therapy Lobby Day

When:

Thu. Feb 8, 2024, 11:30 am – 1:00 pm PT

Where:

Sepulveda VA Medical Center

Bldg. 200, Main Lobby, near Rehab Clinic

16111 Plummer Street, Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center

Sepulveda, CA

Cost:

Free

GLA's Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Services is holding a lobby event and on Feb. 8. We will have:

  • Information and resources
  • Registering Veterans on the spot for National games
  • Giveaways

For more information please contact Myisha Jones at 310-478-3711 ext. 43578. or Myisha.Jones2@va.gov

