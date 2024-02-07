Advancing the Science: The Latest in Alzheimer's and Dementia Research
When:
Wed. Feb 28, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am PT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Alzheimer’s is a global health problem with more than 6 million people living with the disease in the US alone. Tremendous gains have been made in the understanding of the science and basic biology underlying Alzheimer’s and other dementias. These advances are leading to great strides in strategies for prevention, detection, diagnostics, and therapeutic interventions.
Join us to learn more about:
- Risk Factors for Alzheimer’s and all other dementia
- Highlights in Early Detection and Diagnosis
- Latest Advances in Clinical Trials, Treatments and Lifestyle Interventions
Linda Loera, Program and Education Manager Alzheimer's Association California Southland Chapter
Please join us on zoom and register here: https://alz-org.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAlfuChrjMsE9y1ejQ6_zthPEpYL0SjdXdJ#/registration
For more information, please contact Viara Stoilova, LCSW 310-478-3711 ext. 38156 or Dana Melching, LCSW 310-478-3711 ext. 31218See more events