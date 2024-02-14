Skip to Content

Hybrid Town Hall for Veterans

When:

Thu. Feb 29, 2024, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm PT

Where:

Sepulveda VA Medical Center

Bldg. 200, Room 2200

16111 Plummer Street, Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center

Sepulveda, CA

Cost:

Free

VAGLAHS hosts a hybrid town hall for Veterans, in person and virtual via WebEx. Food and refreshments provided. 

Please see the WebEx link listed below for your convenience.
https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=ma98e9a794439f023838a3046926ed7f2 
Joining by phone?
Dial in #:  +14043971596 USA Toll Number 
Access code:  2831 630 6432 


For more information, please contact the Office of Communications at vhawlacommunications@va.gov

