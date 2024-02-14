Hybrid Town Hall for Veterans
When:
Thu. Feb 29, 2024, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm PT
Where:
Bldg. 200, Room 2200
16111 Plummer Street, Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center
Sepulveda, CA
Cost:
Free
VAGLAHS hosts a hybrid town hall for Veterans, in person and virtual via WebEx. Food and refreshments provided.
Please see the WebEx link listed below for your convenience.
https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=ma98e9a794439f023838a3046926ed7f2
Joining by phone?
Dial in #: +14043971596 USA Toll Number
Access code: 2831 630 6432
For more information, please contact the Office of Communications at vhawlacommunications@va.gov