VAGLAHS hosts a hybrid town hall for Veterans, in person and virtual via WebEx. Food and refreshments provided.

Please see the WebEx link listed below for your convenience.

https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=ma98e9a794439f023838a3046926ed7f2

Joining by phone?

Dial in #: +14043971596 USA Toll Number

Access code: 2831 630 6432



For more information, please contact the Office of Communications at vhawlacommunications@va.gov