Dementia Conversations

The Greater Los Angeles Caregiver Support Program will be hosting an education program presented by the Alzheimer's Association.

When someone shows signs of dementia, it’s time to talk. Often, conversations with family about changing behaviors can be

challenging and uncomfortable. This program offers tips on how to have honest and caring conversations to address some of the most common issues.

Topics covered in the program include:

» Going to the doctor

» Deciding when to stop driving

» Making legal and financial plans

Register via the link: bit.ly/47Ww0uY

For more information, please contact the GLA Caregiver Support Program at (310) 478-3711 x 43599.