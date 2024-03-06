Skip to Content

Women History Luncheon

When:

Fri. Mar 29, 2024, 10:30 am – 12:30 am PT

Where:

Captain Rosemary Bryant Mariner Outpatient Clinic

Women's Health Clinic Patio

5250 Ralston Street

Ventura, CA

Cost:

Free

VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System invites you to attend the upcoming Women’s History Month Appreciation Day with the Ventura Women’s Health Clinic. This event will have lunch, beverages, keynote speaker, Women’s Health staff, networking, and resource information about VA and community supportive services available to Women Veterans. We look forward to seeing you.

For questions, please contact Kimberly Stead at Kimberly.Stead@va.gov

