Women History Luncheon
When:
Fri. Mar 29, 2024, 10:30 am – 12:30 am PT
Where:
Captain Rosemary Bryant Mariner Outpatient Clinic
Women's Health Clinic Patio
5250 Ralston Street
Ventura, CA
Cost:
Free
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System invites you to attend the upcoming Women’s History Month Appreciation Day with the Ventura Women’s Health Clinic. This event will have lunch, beverages, keynote speaker, Women’s Health staff, networking, and resource information about VA and community supportive services available to Women Veterans. We look forward to seeing you.
For questions, please contact Kimberly Stead at Kimberly.Stead@va.gov