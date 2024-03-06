Women Veterans Brunch
When:
Fri. Mar 22, 2024, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm PT
Where:
LA City Hall
200 N Spring St.
Los Angeles, CA
Cost:
Free
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System invites Women Veterans to join us for a special Women Veteran Brunch, an event dedicated to honoring the service and resilience of Women Veterans.
Registration required: https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/293f9ce5c832444bab9af5fc5eed87ae
Highlights of the event include:
• Inspirational keynote speeches by Karen Bass, Mayor of Los Angeles, and prominent Women Veterans.
• Recognition of outstanding achievements and contributions by women in the military.
• Networking opportunities for attendees to connect and share their experiences.
This brunch provides a unique platform to shed light on the often-overlooked stories of women who have served in the armed forces. We encourage media representatives to attend, capture powerful narratives, and amplify the voices of these remarkable women.