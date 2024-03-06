Skip to Content

Women Veterans Brunch

When:

Fri. Mar 22, 2024, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm PT

Where:

LA City Hall

200 N Spring St.

Los Angeles, CA

Cost:

Free

VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System invites Women Veterans to join us for a special Women Veteran Brunch, an event dedicated to honoring the service and resilience of Women Veterans.

Registration required: https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/293f9ce5c832444bab9af5fc5eed87ae

Highlights of the event include:

• Inspirational keynote speeches by Karen Bass, Mayor of Los Angeles, and prominent Women Veterans.

• Recognition of outstanding achievements and contributions by women in the military.

• Networking opportunities for attendees to connect and share their experiences.

This brunch provides a unique platform to shed light on the often-overlooked stories of women who have served in the armed forces. We encourage media representatives to attend, capture powerful narratives, and amplify the voices of these remarkable women.

